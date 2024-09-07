NBA: Power ranking all 30 head coaches heading into the 2024-25 season
22. J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
J.B. Bickerstaff had a bit of a rough start to his head-coaching career after spending up-and-down years with the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. However, over the past three years, the argument could be made that Bickerstaff has begun to find stride with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a head coach in the Association. But this past summer, the Cavs decided to go in a different direction. It could end up working out for both sides in the end, but it was an odd move. Nevertheless, Bickerstaff did fall on his feet.
Bickerstaff was hired by the Detroit Pistons shortly after being let go by the Cavs. Even though he will certainly have his work cut out for him with the Pistons, Bickerstaff has proven that he does have what it takes to be a good coach in this league. Whether or not that will be evident in Detroit is the big question.
Looking at the situation optimistically, the Pistons have some talent. Maybe Bickerstaff is able to push the right buttons and motivate the young core enough to help this team take a big step forward this season.