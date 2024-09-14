NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
21. Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
I'm truly interested in seeing how the Josh Giddey move for the Chicago Bulls ends up shaking out. On paper, it does seem like a worthy gamble for the team to make. They weren't going to re-sign Alex Caruso and if they truly believe that Giddey has the potential to be a perennial All-Star player in this league, the trade is understandable. But Giddey certainly has some proving to do. And it won't be easy considering the Bulls don't have an extremely talented roster and the fact that they still have to deal with the Zach LaVine situation heading into the start of the season.
But, in theory, Giddey is going to have the opportunity to prove his worth in Chicago. While he showed flashes during the first few seasons of his career in Oklahoma City, Giddey never made that big leap in his development that perhaps the Thunder believed he had in him.
In Chicago, Giddey will get a fresh start, which at this point in his career he may need, and will essentially be able to run his own offense. In OKC, he was always playing off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. With the Bulls, Giddey will have his chance to shine. For now, Giddy is ranked pretty "low" but that could change fairly quickly.