NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
20. Terry Rozier, Miami Heat
In somewhat of an odd move, the Miami Heat traded for Terry Rozier ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. He's not that great of a fit for the Heat but I suppose he does add an element the team didn't have on the offensive end of the floor. Still, it was quite a peculiar move for Miami. Especially considering that Rozier is maybe in the top two-thirds of starting point guards in the league, if that. Rozier struggles with overall offensive efficiency and isn't a great finisher around the rim. He's also hot and cold on the defensive end of the floor. If there's any team that could seemingly get the most out of him, it's probably the Heat.
Maybe Rozier has a reawakening this season with a full summer under his belt with the franchise but we'll have to see it to believe it. If I had to guess, I'd assume we're going to see some sort of bounce back from Rozier this season if he can remain healthy.
But he does have a limited ceiling. Rozier is probably at his peak and it's not an All-Star player in this league.