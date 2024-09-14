NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
19. Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors made the bold move of trading OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam this past season. As part of the Anunoby trade to the New York Knicks, Immanuel Quickley came over to the Raptors. After putting together a strong second half of the season, Quickley cemented his spot as the team's starting point guard. With a new hefty contract in hand, Quickley heads into the season as a key part of this team's foundational future. It will be interesting to see how high of a ceiling Quickley has, especially considering that he's surrounded with a ton of talent.
Quickley is in a perfect position to succeed with the Raptors. With a great opportunity in front of him heading into this season, it will be intersting to see how he performs with the pressure of the new contract.
And if he does have one more developmental step on deck, it could bode well for a Raptors team that not many seem to believe in at the moment.