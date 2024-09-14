NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
18. Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets
There was a time when Fred VanVleet was considered a much better starting point guard than ranked No. 18 in the NBA. However, he's somewhat fell out of the limelight as he made the move from a playoff contender in Toronto to a rebuilding team in Houston. In a vacuum, VanVleet is still a really good player. However, it's his concerns in offensive efficiency and on the defensive end that are going to force him to drop in these standings. He's almost at the point where Father Time is going to be knocking on his window and for an undersized guard, the fall from grace could end up being substantial.
VanVleet still has a few more years of good play. I'm just not sure those will be best utilized as the Houston Rockets continue down this rebuilding of their roster. With a team option for next season, it will be interesting to see how the Rockets approach such a decision.
VanVleet should still be on everyone's radar. But, at this point, you'd have to think that a fall could be coming for the former All-Star point guard.