NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
17. Dejounte Murray, New Orleans Pelicans
As Dejounte Murray makes the move back to point guard, after being traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason, it will be interesting to see how he's able to perform in the new role. With such a talented roster around him, Murray will be placed in a position to succeed. Whether he'll be able to make it work remains to be seen but there isn't going to be much stopping Murray from having a huge year in New Orleans. Even though the narrative may not point to it, Murray is one of the most underrated playmakers in the league. Perhaps the Pelicans will finally put him in a position to succeed.
With how deep the guard position is in the Western Conference, it's unlikely he'll be able to make an All-Star team this season, but there's a chance he does have a bounce-back season with New Orleans.
Murray is right on the edge of stardom in the league. If he does create the next great dangerous duo next to Zion Williamson, I'd imagine he's going to get much more fanfare than he already has at this point.