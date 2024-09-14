NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
16. Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
It's hard not to believe that this is an increasingly important year for Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers. First of all, let's speak some truth. Garland and Donovan Mitchell are not a great fit in the backcourt. They're two small guards and both struggle on the defensive end of the floor. Not ideal. Nevertheless, if they are going to make the best out of the situation, that almost has to happen this year. And that onus is going to fall on the shoulders of Garland. As the inferior and young player, it's on Garland to find a way to seamlessly fit next to the superstar. Because of that, we're going to find out a lot about Garland's potential moving forward.
We'll also find out if he has a long-term future in Cleveland. From an individual talent perspective, Garland does have the potential to develop into one of the better point guards in the league. But because of his circumstances, I'm not sure if that will ever happen in Cleveland.
Ultimately, that's a decision both sides need to realize. I could be completely wrong on this one but I do believe a trade may end up working out best for both sides in the future.