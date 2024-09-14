NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
15. Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics
Over the course of his career, Jrue Holiday has constantly been one of the most overlooked point guards in the league. Even though he's not a perennial All-Star, having made just two over the course of his career, he continues to be one of the best two-way players at the position. In handing out credit to the Boston Celtics for their run to an NBA Championship this past season, Holiday is probably the fourth or fifth player to get their flowers. However, the job he was able to do on both ends of the floor, especially defensively as he got the assignment of guarding Kyrie Irving, was nothing short of amazing.
Holiday may not be a 5 or 10 point guard in the NBA but there's no question he's one of those players that every team would love to have. He's an ideal third-best player to have on your team who's willing to do all the dirty work that most star players don't like doing.
When Holiday's career is over, he will automatically be considered one of the most underrated point guards to ever play the game.