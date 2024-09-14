NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
14. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
I debated back and forth where to place LaMelo Ball on this list. However, because of the high production he's already had through the first few years of his career and the clear potential and high ceiling that he has as an offensive player, I do believe this is a fair ranking of him. There are people that are going to think this is too high but I do believe this is right where he should be. Of all the point guards in the league, he's probably right smack in the middle. And if it weren't for some injury issues that he's had to battle over the last few years of his career, he's probably ranked higher than No. 14.
But that's the trouble he's run into through the first part of his career. All that said, as he prepares for his fifth season in the league, it will be interesting to see what type of leap he ends up making in his development.
As the best player on the Hornets, his continued development is what will determine just how much of a threat Charlotte is in the Eastern Conference this season. For better or worse, there is a ton of pressure on Ball's shoulders heading into this season.