NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
13. De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
At least in my opinion, De'Aaron Fox remains one of the most polarizing point guards in the league. Even though he's made significant strides over the last two seasons of his career, there remain many questions about whether he translates to winning in the NBA. And ultimately, that's the one true sign of whether a star player should be considered a foundational part of a build or not. For the Kings and Fox, who essentially have this season to decide their futures with each other, will have a ton to think about heading into this year.
Individually, and statistically, Fox is a good player. He's probably a borderline top 10 point guard in the league. Ranking him at No. 13 is not that big of an issue. However, it does seem as if he needs to make another jump in his game this season to be considered amongst the elites. That's not that unfair of an ask.
Fox is a really good point guard but I think it's safe to say he's just outside that elite tier in the NBA.