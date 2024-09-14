NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
12. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
This may be considered somewhat of an unpopular take, but I do believe that Cade Cunningham does have the potential to make quite the jump in his progression this upcoming season. If he can remain healthy, and that's been a really big question mark through the first few years of his career, Cunningham also has all the tools to make that star jump this year. On a team that desperately needs a superstar to rise up amongst their young core, Cunningham could be the last hope the Detroit Pistons have before they had to make some huge decisions about their future.
The good news is that the Pistons should be confident about Cunningham. When he's been healthy, Cunningham has shown flashes of star potential. Enough that there's reason to believe that if he can remain healthy, the Pistons could be one of the bigger surprises in the Eastern Conference this season.
I wouldn't say there's a ton of pressure on Cunningham heading into this season, but he will have a great opportunity to prove many naysayers wrong if he can hit his ceiling for the year.