NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
29. Tyus Jones, Phoenix Suns
Even though it's not 100 percent a certainty, all indications do point toward Tyus Jones being the starting point guard on day one for the Phoenix Suns this season. Under the assumption that he will be the starter for the Suns, there's an argument to be made that he's going to be an upgrade for the team. The Suns had one of the most talented starting 5's a year ago but they didn't have a natural point guard on the roster. That will change heading into this season. Jones may not be as talented as some of the other players the Suns feature in their starting 5, but there's no question he's probably best suited to start at the point guard position.
Getting his first real chance to start in the NBA, Jones proved his worth last season with the Washington Wizards. The big question is whether he'll be able to have a similar level of impact on a more talented roster.
The bottom line and most important aspect for Jones heading into this season is that he's going to be put in a position to succeed. That's a big reason why he elected to take the pay cut to play for a contender.