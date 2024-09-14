NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
10. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
A player who showed promise from the moment he stepped onto an NBA basketball court during his rookie season, Tyrese Maxey is quickly developing into one of the better point guards in the league. Heading into this season, there's a strong argument to be made that he's already a top-10 point guard in the league. At just 23 years old, Maxey is coming off a season in which he averaged 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds per game. His counting stats will likely take a bit of a hit this season with the addition of Paul Geoge, but there's no question that Maxey could end up being the second-most important player opposite Joel Embiid on the team.
Even though Maxey has been a productive player through the first few years of his career, he's also been a bit overlooked as a star. Playing next to Embiid could play a big part in that but the Sixers wouldn't be heading into the season as a favorite without Maxey on the roster.
The Sixers are in a good place because of Embiid. But the argument could be made they're in a great place because of Maxey's development over the past few seasons.