NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
9. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
There isn't a player in the NBA whose reputation has become distorted more over the past calendar year than Tree Young. In fact, heading into the offseason, there were whispers that the Atlanta Hawks wanted to trade Young before the start of the season. However, because of a lack of a trade market, the Hawks are forced to carry Young on the roster heading into the new year. The fact that there was not even one team that was willing to trade for Young at this point in his career tells you all you need to know about where his reputation across the league currently stands.
That said, I'd argue that the rest of the league is making a big mistake. Young is still one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league, and one of the most underrated playmakers. At just 26 years old, Young is still very much entering the early prime years of his career.
In the right system and tutelage, Youge could become a monster difference-maker for the right team. Maybe that's just not going to be the Hawks. The fact that no team believed they could change the narrative surrounding Young was one of the most shocking revelations this offseason. Still, he's a top-10 point guard.