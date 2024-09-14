NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
8. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
Speaking about young rising point guards in the league, you can't begin to have this list without mentioning Tyrese Haliburton. A player who probably still hasn't even begun to play the best basketball of his career, at 24 years old, the sky is the limit for Haliburton as an offensive playmaker and scorer. Even without Haliburton playing his best basketball, the Indiana Pacers still managed to make it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. That leads one to believe that if Haliburton does take another step in his development this season, and he can remain healthy, the Pacers are going to be in very good hands heading into this season. They could even make another surprising postseason run.
When it comes to the Pacers, there's no question that, even after the acquisition of Pascal Siakam at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline, the team is only going to go as far as Haliburton can take them.
He is the face of the team and the hope is that he can continue to make that jump to superstardom this season.