NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
6. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
Fresh off signing a huge contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray very much has to be considered a borderline top 5 point guard in the NBA heading into this season. Helping lead the Nuggets to an NBA Championship a couple of seasons ago, his value as a supporting star next to Nikola Jokic is very much evident. At just 27 years old, Murray could still be improving as a player in the midst of his prime. Even though he doesn't get a tone of credit for how good the Nuggets have been over the last few years, I'm not sure if they'd be considered a household contender without him on the roster.
Along with Jokic, Murray helps create one of the most dynamic 1-2 offensive punches in the Western Conference. Even coming off somewhat of a disappointing showing in last year's NBA Playoffs, there's no question that's likely going to continue to be the case.
Perhaps the best attribute about Murray is how he's able to flip a switch as soon as the NBA Playoffs come around. Especially for a lead guard, that's incredibly important for a team in the postseason.