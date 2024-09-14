NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
5. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant basically missed all of last season because of a 25-game suspension and then a season-ending injury after playing just nine games. In the handful of games Morant did play, he looked awfully close to the budding superstar he was in the previous season. However, he still has plenty to prove heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. We'll place him at No. 5 on the point guard list but there's a very good chance that he is a top 3 player on this list after this season. Before last year, he was on a great pace to emerge as one of the best players in the league, let alone one of the top point guards. But that's when the off-the-court issues began to arise.
The hope is that Morant has put all of that to bed and that he will have the opportunity to change the narrative around his career at this point. If Morant (and the Grizzlies) want to be successful this season, that almost certainly has to be the case.
Morant has all the tools to be one of the best players in the league. And he was on the right track before last season. The question is, how much impact will last season have on him as he attempts to reestablish himself as one of the best players in the league again?