NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the biggest surprises in the league last season, finishing as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference during the regular season. Heading into this season, the Thunder are one of the favorites to not only win the West but also win the NBA Championship. One big reason why is the fact that they have one of the top 5 point guards in the league. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has developed into one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league over the last few seasons. He's improved so much that he has the Thunder on the precipice of greatness.
SGA is known for being a great scorer, having averaged at least 30 points per game each of the past two seasons, but he's an underrated playmaker too. He only averaged six assists per game but there's a reason he's embraced the role as the lead guard for the Thunder in recent years.
The team clearly trusts him with the ball in his hands to make the right decision. And as he continues to improve as a player, those instincts are only going to improve. Still at just 26 years old, the scariest part of SGA is that he's still getting better.