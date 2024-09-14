NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
3. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
The narrative around Jalen Brunson has changed dramatically over the past two seasons. During the summer of 2022, when the New York Knicks signed Brunson to a four-year, $100 million deal, there were many across the league that categorized it as a big overpay. However, those people have to be viewing that take as foolish now. Brunson has quickly evolved into not only one of the best point guards in the league but one of the best players in the Association. He's elevated the Knicks to a level they haven't been in decades.
The Knicks are heading into this season as a favorite in the Eastern Conference to win it all and Brunson is leading the charge. Even as the Knicks have continued to build around their roster, this is a team that is still going to go as far as Brunson can take them.
The big question for Brunson is whether he's a player that can deliver a championship. We know the Knicks can make a deep playoff run with Brunson as their No. 1. Can he get them over the championship hump?