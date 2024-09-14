NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
2. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
When it came to crafting out this list, the top 2 were easy. No matter how the rest of this ranking would go, the two players atop this power ranking of NBA point guards were always going to be Luka Doncic and Steph Curry. At least for now, Luka still gets the No. 2 ranking. There may be time in the not-so-distant future that Luka gets moved to No. 1 but right now, he's still second. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. Being ranked just below arguably the best point guard in NBA history is nothing to be upset about.
Luka is not only one of the best point guards in the league but he's also quickly become one of the faces of the league. Over the past three years, he's led the Dallas Mavericks to two Western Conference Finals appearances and one NBA Finals appearance. At his peak, there aren't many players as dynamic as Luka on the offensive end of the floor.
Luka is still just 25 years old and has plenty of prime years left ahead of him. He could end up becoming one of the most accomplished superstars in the modern era if he continues on this trajectory.