NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
28. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz
After starting 44 of 75 games played during his rookie season, Keyonte George is on pace to be the initial starting point guard for the Utah Jazz this year. Even though George didn't get much attention during his underrated first year in the league, there are some rising expectations for the 6-foot-4 lead guard heading into this season. Offensively, George will have to continue to work on his overall offensive efficiency. If there were any questions about his rookie season, they revolved around his shaky numbers on that end of the floor. But from a playmaking standpoint, he was amongst the assist leaders on the team.
There's clearly some promise for George and the Jazz seem to agree with that. The big question for George is what his next progressional step may look like. That will ultimately decide how high of a ceiling he's considered to have.
And if George can avoid the dreaded sophomore slump, he's certainly a player who can help the Jazz take a much-needed extra step in their development as an overall team in the Western Conference.