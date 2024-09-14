Sir Charles in Charge
NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25

Who are the best starting point guards in the NBA right now?

By Michael Saenz

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Five
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Five / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
1. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

In what should come as a surprise to no one, Steph Curry is still ranked as the No. 1 point guard in the league heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Even though he's 36 years old, there's been little sign of Father Time and the way he plays the game will give him a great opportunity to age with grace. There could be some fall-off in his game this season, but he's still going to be considered one of the best at the lead guard position. It's truly a shame he doesn't have a stronger supporting cast heading into the season because it does appear as if the Golden State Warriors aren't going to be much of a factor in the West.

And with what he showed during Team USA Basketball's run in the Olympics, Curry still very much has some magic left in him. I'm sure we'll see it from time to time this season, but it does hit different when it comes to the NBA Playoffs with everything on the line.

Maybe we get that, perhaps we don't. One thing is clear, though. And it's that we should value every last minute that Curry is on the court this season and over the next few years. At some point, and probably soon, the Curry experience will be over.

