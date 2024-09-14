NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
27. Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers
If there are some uncertainties near the bottom of this ranking, Scoot Henderson is probably the headliner. Scoot got off to an incredibly bad start to his rookie season with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, from the month of February on, it's almost as if something began to click for the young guard. During his final seven games of the season, Scoot very much looked the part of a promising young point guard. Whether he'll be able to pick up where he left off remains to be seen, but there's no question he's emerged as a key part of this team's future. And heading into the start of this season, there's definitely some pressure on his shoulders.
Scoot was in an impossible position heading into the start of his rookie season. Not only was he expected to come save the franchise but he also was part of the reason why the Blazers decided to trade Damian Lillard.
You can't help but wonder if some of that pressure ended up haunting Scoot at the start of the year. The good news is that he appeared to handle it well down the stretch. Maybe, just maybe, he's ready to take a big leap in his development now.