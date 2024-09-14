NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
26. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
There may be some pushback with placing Jalen Suggs so low on this list but I do believe there's much for him to prove heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Suggs did take a step forward in his third season but still leaves much unanswered about whether or not he is ready to cement himself as the long-term answer at the point guard position for the Orlando Magic. In theory, it would be amazing if he were the answer for Orlando. But he's yet to firmly take a grasp of that spot. That's why this season will be huge for his future. Around such a talented core group of players, Suggs has to prove he can be a better playmaker.
If he can improve in that aspect of his game then sure, I suppose we can consider Suggs a serious possibility to be the long-term answer at the lead guard position for the team. But at least through the first three seasons of his career, that's still a big question.
Suggs is a good player; I'm still not sold on him being a full-time starting point guard in the NBA. I honestly hopes he does prove me wrong though.