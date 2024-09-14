NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
25. Malcolm Brogdon, Washington Wizards
Why the Washington Wizards went out to trade for Malcolm Brogdon is a very good question. However, in theory, they do have a solid starting point guard heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Even though Brogdon has struggled with injuries throughout his career, he's consistently been a productive (and efficient) player at every stop. Last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brogdon averaged 16 points, six assists, and four rebounds per game on 41 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's likely going to continue to be a solid point guard for the Wizards this season; the question is, can he remain healthy?
If he can remain healthy, there's also a good chance Brogdon ends up being traded at some point this season. As we said at the top, the Wizards aren't necessarily in a position where they need Brogdon on their roster.
In the final year of his contract, Brogdon is probably a natural trade deadline candidate. If the Wizards fall out of the playoff picture quickly, which is almost certainly to be the case, Brogdon could very much be on the move.