NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
24. Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs
It might be slightly strange to see Chris Paul ranked outside the top 10 of the best active NBA point guards at the moment. However, there's a good reason why Paul comes so "low" on this list. For one, he's almost 40 years old. Generally, most players don't make it to 40 years old in the Association. He's begun to truly slow down and show clear signs of Father Time getting the best of him, but that's only natural for a player at this point in his career. Secondly, the Spurs didn't acquire him for offensive production via points and assists. Instead, they acquired him for leadership and mentorship.
That's probably where he's going to make the most impact this season in San Antonio. As the projected starting point guard heading into the season, Paul is essentially a stopgap until Stephon Castle, the team's top 5 pick from the 2024 NBA Draft and potential long-term answer at the lead guard position, proves he's ready for a bigger role.
Honestly, that probably isn't going to happen this season. For now, Paul will do and his value to the team goes well beyond the stat sheet.