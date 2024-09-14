NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting point guards for 2024-25
23. Mike Conley, Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off quite the successful season, one that perhaps not many envisioned this team having. That said, while many will be quick to point to the contributions of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert, it's hard not to look at this team's success from this past season and also talk about how important Mike Conley was for this team. As he prepares for another season as the team's projected starting point guard, he certainly deserves his flowers.
Even though Conley is well past his prime, and while he may not have as high of a ceiling as some of the other players on this list possess, he's still awfully good at this point guard at this point in his career. For the young Wolves, Conley has become almost the ideal veteran point guard that the team needs.
As the team continues to improve through internal development, Conley will continue to be the solid lead guard that the Wolves need to continue to make leaps up the Western Conference hierarchy.