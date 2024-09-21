NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards as we prepare for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
There was a time in the league when the shooting guard position was considered the premier spot of a starting 5. Looking at the days of Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and James Harden, that was a time in the league when some of the best players in the league played the 2-spot in the lineup. Even though that has slowly begun to change over the last decade or so, there are still plenty of superstar talents at the shooting guard position.
As we continue to prepare for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, we power rank all 30 projected starting shooting guards in the Association.
Ranking the projected starting shooting guards in the NBA
30. Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets
Because of their financial situation, the Denver Nuggets are going to enter the season with the hope of internally filling the void left by the loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. How that ends up working out remains to be seen. However, that means the onus will fall on Christian Braun to help fill that loss at the shooting guard position.
At least heading into the season, it does appear as if Braun is going to get that first opportunity to win the starting shooting guard spot. Through the first couple of years of his career, he's shown flashes of ability but I'm still not sure he's going to be the long-term answer for the team at the position. Braun will begin the season as the starter but there's at least an outside chance he won't be by the end of the year.