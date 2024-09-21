NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
21. Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs
When talking about the San Antonio Spurs' future, much of the fanfare surrounds Victor Wembanyama - and understandably so. There's a chance that by the end of the year, Wemby is considered a unanimous top 5 player in the league. Heck, in some circles, he could even be in the conversation for the best player in the league. But there are other promising young players on this roster beyond Wemby. Devin Vassell, the team's projected starting shooting guard happens to be one of those players. In each of his four seasons in the league, Vassell has steadily improved across the board.
The big question for Vassell is whether he has the star jump in his future. Even though Vassell is playing at a high level, there are few who consider him to be a star player at this point in his career. The hope is that it could change this season.
For now, Vassell is considered a solid starting shooting guard with some upside. Depending on how much development he has remaining will determine if he ever moves up these rankings.