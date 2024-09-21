NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
20. Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
There may not be another Golden State Warriors who will be facing more pressure than Brandin Podziemski heading into the start of the season. At least in part, the belief the team has in Podziemski helped make the decision to let Klay Thompson walk in free agency all the simpler. Whether that will end up being the right move or not remains to be seen. However, with Podziemski in line to be the new starting shooting guard, there's no question he's going to be asked to do things that he wasn't this past season. And if the Warriors are going to compete in the West, Podziemski is going to have to take a big step in his development.
The good news for the Warriors is that the early indication is that Podziemski does have a ton of upside. Who knows if he can make the star jump this season but I'd give him a strong chance to do so considering he's playing next to Steph Curry.
The ceiling is high for Podziemski and after his strong rookie season, he's right on the cusp of being considered in the top half of starting shooting guards in the league.