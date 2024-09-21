NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
19. Coby White, Chicago Bulls
Coby White has had a fascinating start to his NBA career. After a rough third and fourth season in the Association, there were major questions about his future in the league. He wasn't going to fall out of the NBA entirely but whether he was ever going to be a legit starter or huge contributor was very much up for debate. However, this past season with the Bulls, it all began to come together for White. Posting career-high numbers in which he averaged 19 points and five assists on 45 percent shooting from the field, White has proven that he is a worthy starting shooting guard for the Bulls.
For as much uncertainty as the Bulls have seemingly everywhere else on their roster, it does appear as if they do have a building block in White. Of course, the big question is whether he could keep this level of play up heading into this season.
Until that is proven otherwise, we have to give White his flowers for how he's managed to completely change the narrative on his career.