NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
18. Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers
Over the past few years, Austin Reaves has been a player that the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to include in any trade talks of any kind. For better or worse, that does prove how much promise the Lakers believe Reaves has as a player in this league. However, when given the opportunity this past season, it was somewhat disheartening not to see Reaves take a bigger role in the offense for the Lakers - especially considering it was a need for the team heading into the season.
That leads me to believe that Reaves may not have the star jump that perhaps some in the front office believed he would have. At 26 years old, it would be insane to throw in the towel in Reaves as a potential difference-maker in this league. He's very much that.
However, I do believe he does have limitations as a starting shooting guard for the Lakers - especially on the defensive end of the floor. That's the biggest reason why he's probably considered in the bottom half of starting two guards in the league heading into the new season. Could that change this year? Absolutely. Does he have that star jump in his developmental tree? Who knows. This season should be very telling, however.