NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
17. Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a completely injury-riddled season that was punctuated by Ja Morant missing the majority of the season after he made his return from suspension. One of the key acquisitions the Grizzlies made last off-season in attempt to surround Morat with more star talent was a move for Marcus Smart. Even though Smart and Morant didn't get to play all that much this past season, the hope is that this duo will begin to take off this year. But that could take time and it's certainly not a guarantee.
Interestingly enough, in addition to Morant, Smart also missed the majority of the last season due to injury. As he looks to make his return this year in Memphis, it'll be interesting to see not only how Smart looks individually, but also how he looks alongside Morant. On paper, Smart is an ideal running mate next to Morant considering the caliber of defensive player he can be.
But for as good as he can be defensively, though, Smart does oftentimes leave a bit to the desired on the offensive end of the floor. Whether it's due to decision-making or flat-out offensive efficiency, Smart is rather hit or miss many with the ball in his hands.