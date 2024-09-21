NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
16. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic made one of the biggest splashes this offseason when they signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets in free agency. In what was considered one of the boldest moves of the summer, KCP is going to be considered quite the upgrade for the Magic in the backcourt. Even though this is a team that still has some questions when it comes to finding a long-term answer at the point guard position, there's no question that KCP is going to help push this team forward this year in the Eastern Conference
What KCP is able to do on both ends of the floor is not necessarily something that often gets praised or even mentioned. As a two-way Swiss Army knife, KCP is going to do a lot of the little things that not many stars want to do in this league. He'll certainly be a huge help for the young Magic.
As a player that every championship team needs on its roster, KCP can be considered as one of the most underrated starting shooting guards in NBA heading into the 2024-25 season.