NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
13. Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are heading into a season with plenty of questions surrounding their young core. One of the team's young players who has answered the bell at nearly every turn is Anfernee Simons. He's coming off a season in which he averaged near career highs across the board. Even though he may not be considered a player with an exceptionally high ceiling, Simons has been consistently one of the best scorers on the team for the past three years.
For a team with as much uncertainty as they have heading into the future, Simons is one player the team can calmly rely on as their starting shooting guard heading into the season. The real question for Simons is, what's next?
It'll be interesting to see what type of jump Simons has this season considering he did show a bit of improvement in terms of emerging as a playmaker for the team. He'll need to cut down on his turnovers but there is some promise there. Can he be a top 10 starting shooting guard in the NBA? The numbers seem to indicate that it's possible. Can he improve on the defensive end to cement that status? We shall see this season.