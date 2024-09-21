Sir Charles in Charge
NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25

Who are the best shooting guards in the NBA?

By Michael Saenz

Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five
Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five / David Berding/GettyImages
12. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks

Losing Dejounte Murray, after he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, will certainly hurt the Atlanta Hawks from a talent perspective However, this is a team that will still have a good starting shooting guard opposite of Trae Young heading into the start of the season. Bogdan Bogdanovic may not be a player who gets a ton of credit for just how good of a player he is, but he's certainly one who can get the job done routinely every night. Coming off an impressive showing in spurts in the Olympics, I can't help but wonder if Bogdanovic is going to be on a mission this season in Atlanta.

Bogdanovic can leave a bit to be desired as a defender at a premier position in the league but he's a strong offensive player who has consistently been an above-average 3-point shooter while being a three-level scorer on the perimeter.

If the Hawks are going to surprise some teams in the Eastern Conference, you'd have to assume that Bogdanovic is going to be a bit part of that charge this season.

