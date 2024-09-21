NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
11. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
As a second-round draft pick of the Indiana Pacers, not much was expected of Andrew Nembhard when he burst onto the scene. However, over his first two seasons in the Association, his trajectory as a player has certainly been altered. Particularly thanks to a breakout showing in the NBA Playoffs this past season, Nembhard is now somewhat of a rising name across the league - certainly in the state of Indiana. But in rising to the occasion multiple times for the Pacers during their unlikely run to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, the words is out on Nembhard - and he's quickly evolving into one of the best shooting guards in the league.
Is this somewhat of an overreaction after his showing in the NBA Playoffs? Maybe, but I just believe that he's the type of player that is only going to build off his previous success heading into his third season in the league.
I do believe he has another level in his development and I predict we're going to begin to see those signs this season - especially now that he has that strong grasp on the starting shooting guard position for the team.