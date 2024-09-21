NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
10. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets are building a strong young core and Brandon Miller is a big part of what the team has going on heading into the future. Even though he had a bit of a quiet rookie season, perhaps mostly due to the fanfare surrounding Victor Wembanyama (and rightfully so), the future is bright for Miller as he prepares for his sophomore season. With how he looked down the stretch, I wouldn't be surprised if Miller was a top-10 starting shooting guard in the league by the end of the season. In fact, I'd argue he's already there now.
Looking back at his rookie season, Miller essentially had one bad month. That's pretty impressive for a player like Miller. During the final month of the season, Miller was averaging 20 points and four rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
If this is the ground floor for Miller, which could be considering he was still learning the pro game and speed, the sky is the limit for a player with his skill set.