NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
9. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Over the past few years, Jalen Green has been one of the most polarizing young players in the league. In the next month, the Houston Rockets will have to decide whether they want to give Green a rookie-scale contract extension or not. The deadline is less than a month away and at this point, there's no predicting how that will end between the two sides. And even though it's difficult to overlook his inconsistencies at times, Green is easily one of the most talented offensive players in the league. And that's what makes this upcoming decision for the Rockets all the more difficult.
It's not that Green isn't talented or worthy of a big deal, it's whether he'll be able to grow into a consistent difference-maker in the league. Green's lows through the first three years of his career may not be ideal, but his highs are extremely promising.
For example, during the month of March, Green was averaging 28 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range. Those are superstar-level numbers. But the inconsistency throughout his career has certainly been alarming.