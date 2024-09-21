NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
7. Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Over the past two seasons, Khris Middleton has been decimated by injuries. It's quite the shame considering how consistently good he's been for the Milwaukee Bucks throughout his career. But even with the injuries, it's pretty safe to say that Middleton is still one of the best shooting guards in the league. And when healthy, the argument could be made that he's probably a top 5 shooting guard in the league. But we have to account for injuries and the uncertainty that may be in his future after this season with the Bucks.
But if his showing in the postseason this past year is any indication, we could be on the verge of a huge bounce-back season from Middleton. When everything seemed to be falling apart for the Bucks, it was Middleton who seemingly stood the tallest for the team.
If he can remain healthy and if he's finally put the injuries to rest, Middleton could play a huge role in the Bucks' resurgence this season. As a team that many have overlooked heading into the new year, Middleton and the Bucks could be playing with huge chips on their shoulders.