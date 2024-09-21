NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
6. Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns
There was a time in which the argument could be made that Bradley Beal was the best shooting guard in the league. Even though that is in the past and Beal is probably on the wrong side of his prime, that doesn't mean that he still isn't a good shooting guard. If he does get the nod to be the starter this season, I'd argue he's a top-10 shooting guard in the league. The biggest issue for Beal over the last few years has been his health. When talking about the shortcomings of Beal, it's almost never about his on-the-court performance.
Beal is one of the most talented shooting guards of this generation. While he does leave much to be desired defensively, he does have the size and athleticism to not be a negative impact on that end of the floor.
Offensively, there's little that he can't do. He may not be a great playmaker but he can be the primary focal point of an offense. He's also a great shooter and can finish in the paint while driving to the cup.