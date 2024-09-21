NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
5. Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks
In a vacuum, Mikal Bridges is one of the best shooting guards in the league. He may not be cut out to be a consensus No. 1 option on a team but he does have real value as a supporting star - which we saw during his time playing next to Devin Booker with the Phoenix Suns. The big question for Bridges is whether he can have a similar impact with the New York Knicks this season. After a stint with the Brooklyn Nets in which he was asked to play a role that is somewhat out of his comfort zone, Bridges is back to a much more comfortable and more suitable place for his skill set as a supporting star in New York.
From a talent perspective, Bridges has the potential to be one of the better two-way stars in the league. His talent has never been something that is questioned. Finding the right role has been the battle for Bridges throughout the past few seasons.
Getting back to a role that he's fairly familiar with, I do believe we're going to see the best version of Bridges possible this season.