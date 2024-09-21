NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
4. Derrick White, Boston Celtics
There could be some upset with where Derrick White is ranked on this list but with the way he played last season, he really has the potential to emerge as one of the best shooting guards in the league heading into this season. Assuming last season wasn't an aberration and, instead, was a sign of a player reaching his peak, White could be a fringe All-Star-worthy player once again this season. And on the extremely talented Boston Celtics, he'll certainly be put in a position to succeed again. But it's not just White's efficient play on the offensive end that deserves praise; it's his defense that makes him one of the most complete two-way stars in the league.
Because of his impact on both ends of the floor, White has quickly soared up the shooting guard power rankings in the league. White is 30 years old and very much still in the prime of his career. We're going to learn an awful lot about White this season, but I think we have to realize that he's just a really good player.
At this point, White has to be considered a star. As hard as it may be to admit, if it sounds like a duck and walks like a duck, it's probably a duck. White has walked and sounded like a two-way star player for the better part of two seasons now.