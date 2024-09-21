NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
3. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Part of the reason why the Utah Jazz decided to trade Donovan Mitchell was because of their concerns about his ability to be the centerpiece of a championship roster. While it may not have worked in Utah, there is hope that the opposite be the case in Cleveland. And through his first two seasons with the Cavaliers, Mitchell has been the No. 1 superstar that the team has needed him to be. Cleveland won its first playoff series since the days of LeBron James and has made the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time without LeBron on the roster since 1993.
For a franchise that has found little to no success without LeBron over the past two decades, Mitchell has been the one star player who has given the franchise a glimmer of hope. Even with Kyrie Irving on the roster, it wasn't until LeBron came back that he truly began to blossom.
It's not easy being a No. 1 superstar on a roster but Mitchell has found comofort during his short time in Cleveland, and his game has proven it.