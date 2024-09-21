NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
2. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks
For as much as you can tear him down for his off-the-court doings, there's no denying that Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented offensive guards the league has ever seen. And when he's focused and motivated on the court, his impact is undeniable. And that's exactly what we saw unfold as Kyrie was a big part of the Dallas Mavericks run to the NBA Finals this past season. The Mavs aren't there without Kyrie. Even though the fit hasn't looked all that seamless throughout his time in Dallas, he's been a relatively good supporting star next to Luka Doncic. And if the duo continues to remain healthy and in the right mindset, this is a team that is going to once again emerge as a contender in the West.
I'm not sure if the Mavs are ready to win an NBA Championship this season but they certainly have the talent on their roster to be in the conversation. Whether those across the league are willing to admit it or not, Kyrie is a big part of this team's core.
If the Mavs are going to win a championship in the next couple of seasons, you have to bet that Kyrie is going to be one of the reasons why.