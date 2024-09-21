NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
28. Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets
As the Brooklyn Nets clearly pivot toward a rebuilding of their roster, there are many questions that need to be answered heading into this year. One of them squarely revolves around whether Cam Thomas is a foundational piece for the team or not. Heading into the final year of his contract, the Nets would like to get a confident answer on Thomas' potential in the league. While he's proven to be a dynamic scorer when given the opportunity, there's still no clarity on if that will naturally lead towards overall team success. Thomas is a talented offensive player; there's no question about it. The question is, does his talent point toward team success?
Starting Thomas and giving him as much time on the floor as he needs probably goes a long way in answering that question. Additionally, it will be interesting to see if Thomas does many any progress on the defensive end of the floor.
Thomas is slated to hit the restricted free agency market next summer. It would be great if the Nets were able to get a clearer understanding of what his future could look like in the NBA before then.