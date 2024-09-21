NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
1. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
With the momentum he's managed to build over the past calendar year, it would've been a crime not to have Anthony Edwards ranked in the top 3 of the shooting guards heading into the start of the season. In fact, I do believe that Edwards does deserve the No. 1 ranking. Considering how dynamic he was as he helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals this past season, it's hard not to view Edwards as one of the best players in the NBA right now. He's probably only going to continue to get better and he's already flashed a ceiling of superstar status.
It will be interesting to see how Edwards handles the pressure of expectations heading into this season but if the Wolves do falter or take a bit of a step back this year, I'm confident it would be due to a lack of production from Edwards.
The Wolves are in good hands moving forward because of Edwards and if they do emerge as a strong contender once again this season, it will likely mean their young superstar has made another leap in his development.