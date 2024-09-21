NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
27. Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers certainly improved their roster during the offseason, acquiring Paul George from the LA Clippers. However, there are still some big questions marks at some positions for the team. One of the biggest is at the shooting guard spot, with Kelly Oubre Jr. projected to start at the 2 to begin the year. Even though Oubre was a good player for the Sixers last season, he is far from a complete two-way player that the Sixers would like to have at the position. Offense is not going to be a problem for the Sixers this season. With Tyrese Maxey, PG, and Joel Embiid, the offense is going to come.
Ideally, the Sixers would have a strong two-way player at the other positions to ensure the team is in a good spot defensively. For as good of a player Oubre can be at times, he's far from a lockdown defender.
Oubre has great size, athleticism, and can be an offensive weapon, but I'm worried he may not be as valuable to the Sixers in the starting 5 after the acquisition of PG. And at this point in his career, he's a borderline starting player at best.