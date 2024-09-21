NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
26. Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards
Just a couple of years ago, it did seem as though Jordan Poole had a bright future in the NBA. With the Golden State Warriors, Poole looked to have a bright future and perhaps one that had multiple All-Star appearances. However, in the matter of the past two seasons, that has quickly changed. Over the past season and a half, Poole has continued to struggle mightily with overall offensive efficiency. In an NBA where it pays to be extremely efficient, Poole leaves much to be desired as a shooting guard. Still at just 25 years old, there's hope he could continue to be a valuable contributor, but I'm afraid he may not be a starting caliber shooting guard at the moment.
Because of where the Washington Wizards are in their rebuild, Poole does get the position to start the year but I'm not confident he won't be moved back to the bench at some point during the season.
There's an argument to be made that he's a better bench player than starter. And that's not a huge knock. For what Poole can offer a team, there is much value in him coming off the bench as a super sixth man. Maybe that's his ceiling as a player?