NBA: Power ranking all 30 projected starting shooting guards for 2024-25
25. Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings
If we were making this list one year ago, Kevin Huerter would probably be ranked a lot higher than where he is at the moment. The bottom line for Huerter is that he's coming off a pretty rough season in which he took a pretty sizable step back in production and efficiency this past year. The big question for Huerter is whether he can rebound this season as the Sacramento Kings look to take a step forward as a franchise in a very deep Western Conference. If that's going to happen for the Kings, they're probably going to need huge contributions from Huerter. But, at least for now, that's hard to expect.
Huerter will very much enter training camp as the starting shooting guard for the Kings. However, if he does begin to struggle again, you can't help but wonder if the team would be more willing to make some changes - especially after they awarded the big contract to Malik Monk.
Huerter is still young and in his prime. He very much could bounce back this season. It will be interesting to see how it all ends up unraveling this year in Sacramento.